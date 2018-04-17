Padres' Tyler Webb: Recalled from Triple-A
Webb was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, Kyle McGrath was optioned to El Paso. Webb appeared in a combined nine games (eight innings) between the Brewers and Yankees last season. In that time he allowed five runs on five walks and nine hits, with two of those hits being home runs.
