Webb was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Webb will head back to the minors in order to clear a roster spot for the recently acquired Phil Hughes, who was added to the active roster in a corresponding roster move. The 27-year-old, who has struggled to a 12.60 ERA across five big-league innings this season, will continue to serve as organizational pitching depth with the Chihuahuas.

More News
Our Latest Stories