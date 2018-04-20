Webb was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Webb made just two appearances during his brief tenure in San Diego, getting shellacked for three runs in the first outing and tossing three scoreless innings in the second. He'll head back to the minors until the Padres need more bullpen help, allowing Will Myers to return from the disabled list ahead of Friday's contest.

