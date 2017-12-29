Padres' Tyson Ross: Agrees to deal with Padres

Ross signed a minor-league contract with San Diego on Friday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Ross spent the 2017 season with the Rangers, posting a 7.71 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 49 innings. He appeared in 12 games, starting 10 of them, but was never able to find a groove, as demonstrated by his atrocious 36:37 K:BB. Ross will get another chance to prove himself as he re-joins the Padres' organization following three solid years as a starter with the club from 2013 to 2015.