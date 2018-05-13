Padres' Tyson Ross: Allows one run in no-decision
Ross gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Saturday.
It was a pitcher's duel in San Diego with Ross and opposing starter Michael Wacha both allowing just one run apiece. Ross got 18 called strikes and 13 swinging strikes on 100 pitches, bouncing back from his worst outing of the season earlier in the week (five earned runs against Washington). He now has a 3.40 ERA and 1.15 ERA through 47.2 innings and the peripherals support what he's doing. Next up: a road matchup in Pittsburgh.
