Padres' Tyson Ross: Allows three in no-decision
Ross allowed three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's win over the Marlins. He did not factor into the decision.
Ross likely could've kept going, as his 87 pitches were the fewest he's thrown since his first start of the season, but he ran into trouble in his final frame allowing a single and triple to the first two batters he faced. The 31-year-old wasn't quite as overpowering as he was last time out, but it was encouraging that he limited the free passes once again with his second straight one-walk effort lowering his BB/9 to 3.3. He'll look to get back in the win column Sunday against the Reds.
