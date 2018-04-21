Padres' Tyson Ross: Almost no-hits Diamondbacks

Ross flirted with a no-hitter but eventually settled for a no-decision in San Diego's 4-1 win over Arizona on Friday, giving up just one hit and one earned run over 7.2 innings, striking out 10 and walking three.

Ross was dealing against the Diamondbacks and he took a no-hitter all the way into the eighth inning before it was broken up by a Christian Walker double and he was removed after 127 pitches. While it was a hard-luck no-decision, it was nonetheless a stellar outing from Ross, who has been dominant over his last two starts and now boasts a sparkling 2.81 ERA and 1.01 over 25.2 innings. It's still too early to declare him fully resurrected and back to his form of 2014-15 when he averaged a 3.03 ERA, but if Ross continues his strong start into the season, he would certainly re-enter the conversation as a pitcher who moves the fantasy needle.