Padres' Tyson Ross: Bumped from Wednesday's start

Ross was bumped from Wednesday's scheduled start against the Dodgers.

Ross is coming off his best start of the season (one unearned run on seven hits over six innings) Friday against the Giants, but is being bumped back in the rotation with the return of Luis Perdomo from suspension. Ross could potentially take the mound in the weekend series against the Diamondbacks, but Thursday's off day means the Padres don't need a fifth starter until early next week.