Padres' Tyson Ross: Collects victory in season debut

Ross (1-0) yielded three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings en route to collecting the win in Tuesday's 8-4 victory over the Rockies.

Ross was by no means spectacular with only two strikeouts and three swings and misses on the evening, but he generated eight groundouts and allowed only two extra-base hits, which was enough to keep the Padres competitive. The respectable outing ensures he'll get at least another start Sunday in Houston, but the 30-year-old right-hander makes for a dangerous streaming option while facing one of baseball's better offenses on the road.