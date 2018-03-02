Padres' Tyson Ross: Competing for rotation job
Ross tossed a pair of scoreless innings Thursday, allowing a hit and a walk while striking out two in a tie against the Rangers.
The veteran's second start with his new club (against his former club no less) went much smoother that his two-run, two-inning spring training debut last week. Ross has been out of the fantasy picture for the past two seasons due to injury and poor performance, but he could quickly regain owners' trust if he can replicate the strong totals he posted with the Padres from 2013 to 2015. We are a long ways away from that point, but the first step for the 30-year-old would be to stay healthy this spring and land a rotation gig.
