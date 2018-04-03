Padres' Tyson Ross: Contract selected ahead of start

Ross (arm) had his contract selected by the Padres on Tuesday.

As expected, Ross was summoned to the big club ahead of his scheduled start against the Rockies on Tuesday. The 30-year-old was slowed by an arm injury late in camp, but was cleared to join the big-league rotation after getting through a minor-league outing with no issues last week. In 10 starts for the Rangers in 2017, Ross posted a 7.04 ERA and 1.76 WHIP. Allen Cordoba (concussion) was shifted to the 60-day disabled list to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for Ross.