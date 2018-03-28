Padres' Tyson Ross: Date for debut uncertain
Ross (arm) will pitch in a minor-league game Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ross cracked the rotation with a strong showing in camp, but it's uncertain when he will make his 2018 debut after he was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive last week. The Padres are being cautious, but if Ross makes it through Wednesday's outing without issue, he could theoretically pitch against the Rockies in next week's series at Petco Park. A non-roster invitee to spring training, Ross has yet to be officially added to the roster.
