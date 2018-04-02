Padres' Tyson Ross: Expected to start Tuesday

Ross will be promoted by the Padres on Tuesday to start against the Rockies, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Ross was expected to open the season in the Padres' rotation, but an arm injury late in spring training forced the team to open the year with prospect Joey Lucchesi in their rotation. After getting through a minor-league game with no issues last week, the soon-to-be 31-year-old has been cleared to make his season debut for the Padres. Given he was a non-roster invitee, the Padres will need to open up a spot on their 40-man roster before his start.