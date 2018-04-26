Padres' Tyson Ross: Fans seven in loss to Rockies

Ross (2-2) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out seven.

The right-hander remains winless in his career at Coors Field, and while Ross did generate some strikeouts he struggled to command the zone all game, tossing 54 of 94 pitches for strikes. He'll take a 3.64 ERA into his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.