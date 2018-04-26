Padres' Tyson Ross: Fans seven in loss to Rockies
Ross (2-2) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks over four innings while striking out seven.
The right-hander remains winless in his career at Coors Field, and while Ross did generate some strikeouts he struggled to command the zone all game, tossing 54 of 94 pitches for strikes. He'll take a 3.64 ERA into his next start Tuesday in San Francisco.
More News
-
Roto trade values chart top 250
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...