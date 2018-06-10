Ross (5-3) was credited with a no-decision Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed four earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters and surrendering two walks.

The swing-and-miss stuff was there for Ross on Saturday, but his struggles in the sixth inning were ultimately his undoing. He coughed up three earned runs in that inning before being removed for Craig Stammen. Ross now has 25 strikeouts over his last five starts, a span of 28.1 innings. He's lined up to make his next start Thursday on the road against a tough Braves lineup.