Padres' Tyson Ross: Fans seven in no-decision
Ross (5-3) was credited with a no-decision Saturday against the Marlins. He allowed four earned runs over 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters and surrendering two walks.
The swing-and-miss stuff was there for Ross on Saturday, but his struggles in the sixth inning were ultimately his undoing. He coughed up three earned runs in that inning before being removed for Craig Stammen. Ross now has 25 strikeouts over his last five starts, a span of 28.1 innings. He's lined up to make his next start Thursday on the road against a tough Braves lineup.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...