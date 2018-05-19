Padres' Tyson Ross: Fights control in Friday's win
Ross (3-3) picked up the win over the Pirates on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and four walks over six innings while striking out two.
The right-hander threw 59 of 100 pitches for strikes in recording his sixth quality start in nine outings this season, despite the fact that he walked a season-high four batters. Ross will take a 3.35 ERA and 55:22 K:BB over 53.2 innings into his next start Wednesday on the road against the Nationals.
