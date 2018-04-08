Padres' Tyson Ross: Gets loss against Astros

Ross (1-1) got the loss against Houston on Sunday, giving up four earned runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking none in San Diego's 4-1 defeat.

Ross narrowly missed a second-straight quality start against the Astros but he's coming off a year with the Rangers where he only threw 49 innings and had a 7.71 ERA. He's sporting a solid 1.17 WHIP through 12 innings so far this year despite a 5.25 ERA but Ross is a risky fantasy stream until he demonstrates signs of regaining his 2015 form when he struck out 212 batters and had a 3.26 ERA in 196 innings.