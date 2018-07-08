Ross (5-7) gave up eight runs on seven hits -- including a home run -- over two innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Saturday. He struck out two and issued two walks.

Arizona jumped all over Ross in the first inning, putting up the first five of 20 total runs on the night. Ross has now given up 15 runs in his last two starts (seven innings) to raise his season ERA from 3.32 to 4.41. Most will want to see some improvement before deploying him again. The 31-year-old gets the Dodgers at home in his final start before the All-Star break.