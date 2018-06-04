Ross (5-3) got the win against the Reds on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two in San Diego's 6-3 victory.

It was the third win in four starts for the right-hander, who is in the midst of a resurgent campaign after he posted a 7.71 ERA across 10 starts last season as a member of the Rangers. Following this latest victory, Ross is now the owner of a solid 3.31 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP to go along with 71 strikeouts over 70.2 innings. The last time he pitched a full season in 2015 he put up similar numbers, so it seems reasonable to expect Ross will be able to continue on this track this year, provided he stays healthy.