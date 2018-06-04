Ross (5-3) got the win against the Reds on Sunday, giving up two earned runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two in San Diego's 6-3 victory.

It was the third win in four starts for the right-hander, who is in the midst of a resurgent campaign after he posted a 7.71 ERA across 10 starts last season as a member of the Rangers. Following this latest victory, Ross is now the owner of a solid 3.31 ERA and a 1.22 WHIP to go along with 71 strikeouts over 70.2 innings. The last time he pitched a full season in 2015 he put up similar numbers, so it seems reasonable to expect Ross will be able to continue on this track this year, provided he stays healthy.

More News
Our Latest Stories