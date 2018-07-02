Padres' Tyson Ross: Rocked for seven earned runs
Ross (5-6) allowed seven earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out none across five innings to take the loss Sunday against the Pirates.
Ross came undone after getting two outs in the fifth inning by allowing three consecutive basreunners to reach base leading to a grand slam by Colin Moran. Sunday's start marked only the third time in 17 starts that Ross has allowed more than three earned runs. However, it was concerning that his average fastball velocity checked in at 90.2 mph, around 1.5 mph lower than his season long average. That is worth monitoring moving forward, but his velocity had fallen in early June only to bounce back so it's not time to panic yet.
