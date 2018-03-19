Padres' Tyson Ross: Rotation looking likely

Ross turned in four innings of one-run ball Sunday, walking two and striking out three in a spring victory over the Dodgers.

Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune noted that Ross has likely locked down a spot in the starting rotation after his strong showing against a lineup of Dodger regulars. The 30-year-old is on the comeback trail after dealing with injuries and posting an ugly 7.71 ERA over 49 innings with the Rangers last season. While those numbers won't inspire fantasy owners, it is worth noting that Ross' last stint with the Padres between 2013 and 2015 resulted in top-40 type fantasy numbers. There is no guarantee that righty can recreate that magic this time around, but his strong play this spring combined with a favorable home park should draw deep-league owners' attention and have those in standard leagues monitoring his first few starts in the regular season.