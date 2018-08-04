Ross (6-9) surrendered three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings as he took the loss Friday against the Cubs.

Ross was pulled from the game with a two-run deficit, and the Padres' ninth inning rally would fall just short as the Cubs secured a 5-4 victory. The 31-year-old finished the month of July with a 1-3 record and an 8.87 ERA across 23.1 innings (five starts), so he'll look to turn things around following a loss to start August.