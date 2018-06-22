Ross (5-5) allowed one earned run on four hits and three walks while striking out three across seven innings but took the loss Thursday against the Giants.

Ross pitched well enough to earn the win -- the only run he allowed came on a sacrifice fly by Madison Bumgarner -- but was a tough-luck loser for his second consecutive start. After a concerning stretch of declined velocity, Ross delivered his fastball at an average of 92.1 mph Thursday, his highest average in a start since May 1. That provides optimism that his solid 3.34 ERA and 1.18 WHIP are sustainable as the season wears on.