Padres' Tyson Ross: Shows improvement
Ross (5-8) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings but took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.
After allowing 15 earned runs across seven innings in his previous two starts, Ross turned in a bounceback effort despite taking his eighth loss of the season. His stats were still troubling, however, as he threw only 59 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated only eight swinging strikes. The All-Star Break may prove to do some good for Ross, as he has faltered since the calendar flipped to June, recording only 29 strikeouts in 42.2 innings with his ERA jumping a full run from 3.31 to 4.32.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart