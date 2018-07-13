Ross (5-8) allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings but took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers.

After allowing 15 earned runs across seven innings in his previous two starts, Ross turned in a bounceback effort despite taking his eighth loss of the season. His stats were still troubling, however, as he threw only 59 of 101 pitches for strikes and generated only eight swinging strikes. The All-Star Break may prove to do some good for Ross, as he has faltered since the calendar flipped to June, recording only 29 strikeouts in 42.2 innings with his ERA jumping a full run from 3.31 to 4.32.