Padres' Tyson Ross: Shuts down Giants on Friday
Ross (2-1) picked up the win over the Giants on Friday, allowing one unearned run on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings while striking out five.
The right-hander threw 67 of 100 pitches for strikes and nearly emerged from the start completely unscathed, but after Freddy Galvis couldn't turn a double play in the top of the seventh, Ross was replaced by Craig Stammen who promptly gave up an RBI single and allowed an inherited runner to score. Ross now has two quality starts in three outings to begin the season, and he'll take a 3.50 ERA into his next start Wednesday at home against the Dodgers.
