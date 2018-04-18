Padres' Tyson Ross: Slated to start Friday
Ross is listed as the probable starter for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
The Padres pushed Ross back from Wednesday to make room for Luis Perdomo (suspension), but he will not be skipped entirely. It would have been hard for the team to justify such a move after Ross threw six innings without an earned run against San Francisco last week. Ross isn't missing many bats, but his walk rate is way down early on (2.0 BB/9) after an injury-riddled 2017. He's at least on the radar as a potential streamer in 15-team leagues.
