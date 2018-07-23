Ross (6-8) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings Sunday as he notched the win against Philadelphia in the first half of the twin bill.

Ross surrendered a run in the third inning and in the sixth, although he managed to exit in a 7-2 game. Following his most recent outing, the 31-year-old right-hander has turned in two solid starts, allowing four runs over his last 11.1 innings pitched. After a rough beginning to July (15 runs over seven innings in two appearances), Ross appears to have turned it around as the second half of the season kicks off.