Padres' Tyson Ross: Snags sixth victory
Ross (6-8) allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five across five innings Sunday as he notched the win against Philadelphia in the first half of the twin bill.
Ross surrendered a run in the third inning and in the sixth, although he managed to exit in a 7-2 game. Following his most recent outing, the 31-year-old right-hander has turned in two solid starts, allowing four runs over his last 11.1 innings pitched. After a rough beginning to July (15 runs over seven innings in two appearances), Ross appears to have turned it around as the second half of the season kicks off.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...