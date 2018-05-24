Padres' Tyson Ross: Strikes out nine in win
Ross (4-3) got the win Wednesday, striking out nine over 6.2 innings while allowing one run on five hits and a walk against the Nationals.
The only mark on Ross' ledger was a Matt Adams solo home run to lead off the seventh inning, but otherwise the 31-year-old was in total command. He induced 18 swings-and-misses en route to striking out nine to run his K/9 up to 9.5. Ross has picked up a quality start four times in five May starts -- allowing two runs or fewer in all -- and will take a tidy 3.13 ERA into his next start Tuesday against the Marlins.
