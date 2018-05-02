Padres' Tyson Ross: Strikes out nine Tuesday
Ross allowed one run on four hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings in Tuesday's win over the Giants. He did not factor into the decision.
Despite the three walks, Ross displayed solid command most of the night with 15 swings and misses and first-pitch strikes to 19 of the 25 batters he faced. It was a nice bounce back performance for the righty, who allowed four runs and lasted just four innings his last time out. He now boasts a 3.28 ERA and 10.1 K/9 and lines up to take on the Nationals on Monday his next time out.
