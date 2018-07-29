Ross allowed four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three across five innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision.

Ross didn't allow a home run and was tagged for only one extra-base hit, but he worked himself into trouble by struggling with his control. He allowed the first three batters of the second inning to reach base via walk, all of whom came around to score in the frame. He has now surrendered 50 free passes in 118.1 innings this season and has walked at least three batters in six of his last seven starts. In that same span, his ERA has risen from 3.34 to 4.41.