Padres' Tyson Ross: Throws quality start Tuesday
Ross allowed two runs on five hits in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday, striking out five and walking three in six innings.
Ross gave up two solo home runs in the outing and did not allow any other extra-base hits. He's now thrown three consecutive quality starts and has a total of 10 on the year. Ross carries a 3.32 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with a 90:35 K:BB in 95 innings. The right-hander will next face off against the Pirates in a start at home.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...
-
Waivers: Stroman and Miller back
Heath Cummings looks at the return of Marcus Stroman and Shelby Miller.
-
Fantasy Trade Chart: Goldy surging
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Trade Chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...