Ross allowed two runs on five hits in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday, striking out five and walking three in six innings.

Ross gave up two solo home runs in the outing and did not allow any other extra-base hits. He's now thrown three consecutive quality starts and has a total of 10 on the year. Ross carries a 3.32 ERA and 1.19 WHIP to go along with a 90:35 K:BB in 95 innings. The right-hander will next face off against the Pirates in a start at home.