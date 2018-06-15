Ross (5-4) allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.

Ross pitched better than his line indicates, as he allowed only a solo home run and an RBI double through six innings. He hit the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, but Robby Erlin was unable to strand the runner, which brought in Ross' third earned run of the game. Notably, his velocity -- which had decreased from 92.2 mph to 90.4 from April to June -- bounced back up to 91 mph, a positive sign for his ability to sustain success as the season wears on.