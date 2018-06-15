Padres' Tyson Ross: Tough-luck loser
Ross (5-4) allowed three earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Braves.
Ross pitched better than his line indicates, as he allowed only a solo home run and an RBI double through six innings. He hit the first batter he faced in the seventh inning, but Robby Erlin was unable to strand the runner, which brought in Ross' third earned run of the game. Notably, his velocity -- which had decreased from 92.2 mph to 90.4 from April to June -- bounced back up to 91 mph, a positive sign for his ability to sustain success as the season wears on.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.