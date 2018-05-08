Padres' Tyson Ross: Undone by homers against Nationals
Ross (2-3) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings as he fell Monday to the Nationals.
Of the six hits Ross gave up Monday, four were extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs that accounted for three of his five runs allowed. Ross has been solid this season, with four quality starts in seven outings, but he has been touched up for a pair of home runs twice. He has always relied on grounders and rarely struggles with home runs, so an early blast like Trea Turner's first inning homer is a good sign Ross is off his game that night. Ross still owns a 3.89 ERA and will try and find his form again Sunday against St. Louis.
More News
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Waivers: Add German, Cahill
Domingo German joins a group of exciting young pitchers as near must-adds.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...