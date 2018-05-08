Padres' Tyson Ross: Undone by homers against Nationals

Ross (2-3) allowed five runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings as he fell Monday to the Nationals.

Of the six hits Ross gave up Monday, four were extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs that accounted for three of his five runs allowed. Ross has been solid this season, with four quality starts in seven outings, but he has been touched up for a pair of home runs twice. He has always relied on grounders and rarely struggles with home runs, so an early blast like Trea Turner's first inning homer is a good sign Ross is off his game that night. Ross still owns a 3.89 ERA and will try and find his form again Sunday against St. Louis.