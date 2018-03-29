Padres' Tyson Ross: Will join big club next week

The plan is for Ross (arm) to join the Padres sometime next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Ross was expected to open the season in the Padres' starting rotation, but that plan was derailed after he was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive late in camp. He's scheduled to start a minor-league game Wednesday, and everything goes as planned, his next appearance should be with the big club. Ross, who was a non-roster invitee in spring training, has still not been officially added to the team's roster.