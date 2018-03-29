Padres' Tyson Ross: Will join big club next week
The plan is for Ross (arm) to join the Padres sometime next week, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Ross was expected to open the season in the Padres' starting rotation, but that plan was derailed after he was hit on his throwing arm by a line drive late in camp. He's scheduled to start a minor-league game Wednesday, and everything goes as planned, his next appearance should be with the big club. Ross, who was a non-roster invitee in spring training, has still not been officially added to the team's roster.
More News
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.