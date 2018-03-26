Padres' Tyson Ross: Will start year in rotation

Ross will begin the year in the rotation following the announcement that Dinelson Lamet (elbow) will begin the year on the DL, Kavin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran appeared destined to break camp as a starter prior to Lamet's injury after posting a 3.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts over five spring appearances. The fact that manager Andy Green only mentioned Chris Young and Robbie Erlin as potential replacements for the vacated rotation spot confirms Ross' presence as one of the team's projected starters. It is rarely wise to overreact over spring training results, but the oft-injured righty looks healthy for the first time in a while, and his return to the Padres (where he was a top-tier arm from 2013 to 2015) could be the right combination to restore his status as a fantasy-relevant pitcher. Ross should be rostered in deep and NL-only leagues already, but those in standard leagues could take a flyer as a back-end rotation option in the event he can recreate that San Diego magic.