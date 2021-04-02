Caratini went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Thursday's 8-7 victory over the Diamondbacks.

With Austin Nola on the injured list due to a fractured middle finger, Caratini took over behind the plate Opening Day. The backstop made the most of the opportunity, driving in San Diego's first pair of runs with a single in the second inning and notching another RBI with a single in the third. Caratini should get a majority of starts at catcher while Nola remains out, and he could set himself up for a fair share of playing time after Nola returns with a strong start to the campaign.