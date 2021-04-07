Caratini is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Caratini is sitting out the series finale in what amounts to little more than maintenance after he started behind the plate Monday and Tuesday. The backstop came up big at the plate in both contests, going a combined 2-for-5 with a home run, a walk and four RBI. Luis Campusano will catch for Blake Snell on Wednesday.
