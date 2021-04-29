Caratini will start at catcher and bat seventh Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
The 27-year-old was originally positioned on the bench for Wednesday's series finale, but he'll end up receiving the start with Luis Campusano optioned to the alternate site to make room on the roster for Austin Nola (finger). Caratini has a .236/.317/.327 slash line and 34.9 percent strikeout rate through 20 games this season, and he should see a decrease in playing time with Nola back from the injured list and slated to take over primary catching duties.