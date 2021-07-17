site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: On bench Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Caratini will sit Saturday against the Nationals, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Caratini's time as the Padres' primary catcher may be up soon, as Austin Nola (knee) has begun a rehab assignment. Webster Rivas will start in his place Saturday.
