Caratini is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with Atlanta.

Webster Rivas will catch Chris Paddack in the opening game, but Caratini should be behind the dish for the nightcap, when the newly recalled Reiss Knehr makes his second start of the season. Caratini, who is holding down a .658 OPS on the season, will likely shift back to the No. 2 catcher role in the coming days with Austin Nola (knee) closing in on a return from the 10-day injured list.