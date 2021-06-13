site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: Resting Sunday
Caratini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets.
Caratini gets a routine breather after he caught each of the last three games for San Diego. Webster Rivas will form a battery with starting pitcher Chris Paddack in the series finale.
