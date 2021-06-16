site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Victor Caratini: Retreats to bench
RotoWire Staff
Caratini isn't starting Wednesday's game against Colorado.
Caratini went 1-for-6 with a double, an RBI and two strikeouts across the last two games. Webster Rivas will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
