Caratini has been traded to the Padres along with Yu Darvish in exchange for Zach Davies and prospects Reginald Preciado, Owen Cassie, Yeison Santana and Ismael Mena, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Caratini slashed .241/.333/.328 with one home run and 16 RBI while serving as the Cubs backup catcher and occasional designated hitter in 2020. The 27-year-old will now head to San Diego with Darvish, where he figures to spell Austin Nola behind the plate.