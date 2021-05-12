Caratini went 1-for-2 with a grand slam and a walk in a 5-3 win over Colorado in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Caratini's blast in the sixth inning gave San Diego all the offense they needed to emerge with a win. The catcher has three home runs, 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base through 27 games played this year. He's likely to split time with Austin Nola throughout the season, although Caratini is nearly guaranteed to play when Yu Darvish is on the mound.