Caratini went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs Monday in the Padres' 9-4 win over the Cubs. He was also reached base when he was hit by a pitch.

After posting a .133 on-base average across his previous six contests, Caratini was able to get back on track against his former team. He'll continue to serve as the Padres' No. 1 catcher while Austin Nola likely remains on the injured list through late June, but Caratini's fantasy upside will be fairly suppressed due to his lack of power and low placement in the lineup.