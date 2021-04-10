Caratini isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rangers.
Caratini caught Joe Musgrove's no-hitter against Texas on Friday, and he'll get a breather for the second game of the series. Luis Campusano will start behind the dish Saturday, batting eighth.
More News
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Gets rest in series finale•
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Secures win with late home run•
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Takes seat Friday•
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Drives in three in Padres debut•
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Could open as starting backstop•
-
Padres' Victor Caratini: Settles with Friars•