The Padres promoted Figueroa from their ACL squad to Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, per MadFriars.

Figueroa was an 18th-round selection by San Diego in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft. The 6-foot-5 first baseman destroyed ACL pitching to begin this season, posting an absurd .605/.659/1.263 slash line with five home runs, four doubles, three triples, 17 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases over just 11 games. That earned him a quick promotion to Single-A, and Figueroa hasn't slowed down since advancing -- he's slashing .429/.478/.810 with two long balls, two doubles, six RBI and a 2:2 BB:K over five contests. He's still a relatively off-the-radar prospect, but if Figueroa continues to hit anywhere near as well as he has so far, he could vault up prospect rankings and become a hot commodity in dynasty fantasy leagues.