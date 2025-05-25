The Padres promoted Figueroa from the rookie-level Arizona Complex League to Single-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday.

Figueroa was an 18th-round selection by San Diego in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft, and the 6-foot-5 first baseman destroyed ACL pitching to begin this season, posting an absurd .605/.659/1.263 slash line with five home runs, four doubles, three triples, 17 RBI, 11 runs and two stolen bases over just 11 games. That earned him a quick promotion to Single-A, and Figueroa hasn't slowed down since advancing -- he's slashing .429/.478/.810 with two long balls, two doubles, six RBI and a 2:2 BB:K over five contests. He's still a relatively off-the-radar prospect and a bit old for his level at 21 years old, but if Figueroa continues to rake, he could become a hot commodity in dynasty leagues.