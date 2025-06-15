Lizarraga was removed from a start with Double-A San Antonio on Friday due to an undisclosed issue, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lizarraga had given up a run over 1.1 innings before he was checked on by the team's training staff and subsequently removed from the game. There hasn't been an update on the young hurler's status, so it's unclear at this time why he was lifted. Lizarraga struggled to begin the campaign, but he had been pitching well of late, allowing just two runs over 14.2 frames with a 12:9 K:BB across his past four starts.